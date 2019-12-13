Dapkiunas: A nation that forgot its history is doomed to repeat it again

European history is entering a new vicious circle, and the memory of past crimes must always remain in the minds of people.

The Permanent Representative of Belarus spoke at the meeting of the OSCE Council on the topic "80th anniversary of the Khatyn tragedy. Andrei Dapkiunas pointed out the relevance of the causes of the Khatyn tragedy for today. He urged to remember and understand that there was no blind execution of orders in the performance of that crime, everything came from own convictions of the criminals.

Andrei Dapkiunas, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the OSCE:

Why does the Permanent Council need historical agenda items? "The people who have forgotten their history are doomed to repeat it again. We remember history not only as a tribute to bygone generations. We must remember it as a lesson and a warning to the living. Today we would like to recall a tragic event, the underlying causes of which, unfortunately, are still relevant today.

Exactly 80 years ago, on 22 March 1943, a small Belarusian village was destroyed. Not only were the buildings destroyed and the inhabitants expelled. Everything was done so that not a trace was left of this place, of the people who lived, worked, married, were born and died there for many generations. Everyone was herded into a big barn and burned.

Those who tried to escape were killed. Neither women, nor the elderly, nor small children were spared. Nobody had to survive. It is a story of the Belarusian Khatyn.

There are dozens and hundreds of villages with the same terrible fate, where life never returned, all over Belarus. This is the history of genocide of the Belarusian people.

It is important to remember and understand: it was not blind execution of a criminal order. No. Those who did it proceeded from their own convictions that this was the right thing to do: the most cruel and ruthless, without the slightest leniency, without pity or doubt, proceeding from the feeling of their own superiority and exclusiveness. This is what the criminal Nazi ideology told them to do. This is the essence of atrocity.

To our bitter regret, this inhuman crime did not remain forever only in the history books. In recent decades, it has become more convenient to gloss over, to turn a blind eye to the increasingly frequent manifestations of misanthropic ideology. At first, they seem to be harmless deviations from the liberal mainstream, an aberration of the dominant political course.

Later, when the new adherents of Nazi ideology have shed their masks and become firmly established on their feet, from yesterday's fringe figures on the political fringes, it will be too late to heal the "disease," to eradicate its symptoms. Catastrophe will be inevitable.