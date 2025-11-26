Declaration adopted in Bishkek following meeting of CSTO Collective Security Council

A declaration was adopted in Bishkek following a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council

A declaration was adopted in Bishkek following a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council.

At the Collective Security Treaty Organization summit held in Bishkek on November 27, the final declaration of the Collective Security Council was adopted, BelTA reports.

As CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told reporters following the event, the heads of state once again emphasized their commitment to the organization's principles and their readiness to make every effort to strengthen collective security measures within the CSTO.

The heads of state devoted special attention to discussing the military-political situation in the CSTO's area of responsibility and its possible development scenarios.

"It was noted that the current geopolitical transformation and changes in the international security system have a direct impact on processes in the CSTO region. Member states are particularly concerned about contemporary challenges and threats, many of which are hybrid in nature," said Imangali Tasmagambetov.

The decisions adopted at the summit, he said, are crucial for strengthening regional security in the CSTO countries and in Eurasia as a whole. Particular emphasis was placed on countering the most pressing challenges and threats, while the allies traditionally focused on developing collective forces.

In addition to the final declaration, the documents adopted at the CSTO summit included decisions on ensuring the organization's ongoing operations and strengthening cooperation in combating drug trafficking and illegal migration.