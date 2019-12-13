3.42 RUB
Belarusian delegation led by Roman Golovchenko flies to Hanoi for official visit
The negotiating day of the Belarusian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko started today in Uzbekistan. But it finished in Vietnam.
We are familiar with these markets, but many projects are still ahead of us. Samarkand is a proof of that. The working visit and business negotiations resulted in new agreements and new contracts. We are already working on projects for diesel generators and textile production. We plan to increase localization of machinery assembly and supply of milk powder for processing plants. We will also cooperate more actively in the pharmaceutical industry.
The prime ministers of Belarus and Uzbekistan spoke about the intersection of economic interests at the meeting. The creation of an electronic platform for fast export of goods is also a priority. Such a system has already proved its effectiveness in the EAEU. So there is a lot of work ahead including search for new areas of cooperation in Southeast Asia.
The Belarusian government delegation flew to Hanoi on an official visit this evening. The program for tomorrow and the day after tomorrow in Hanoi includes talks with the President and Prime Minister of Vietnam, the Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi and representatives of the provinces of this country. The signing of a number of international documents is expected, as well as a visit to MAZ-Asia joint production facility.
In Ho Chi Minh City, in the south of the country, the general consulate of the Belarusian embassy will be opened, a business forum will be held, and the best products will be demonstrated.
