Deputies of House of Representatives choose curators for each specialized commission

The first days of the new parliament are under our special attention. Deputies of the House of Representatives elected curators for 14 specialized commission during the week. Those who received new portfolios are now responsible for a certain field.



Svetlana Lyubetskaya, experienced lawyer, judge of the Supreme Court, will be responsible legislation and judicial issues. Lyudmila Nizhevich is responsible for finances, Lyudmila Makarina-Kibak - for health care, and Lyudmila Kananovich was entrusted social policy. The economy will be headed by men. Leonid Brich is ready to promote new initiatives in economic policy, and Igor Komarovsky in industry and energy.



Experienced diplomat Andrei Savinykh is in charge of the international parliamentary vector. He was our ambassador to Turkey and the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. Former head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Oleg Belokonev is responsible for national security. Education issues are again supervised by Igor Marzalyuk, media and human rights legislation Gennady Davydko.



Ex-mayor of Vitebsk Viktor Nikolaykin will lead the housing policy in the 7th convocation. The state building is supervised by Valentin Semenyako, and agricultural issues will be monitored by Nikolai Shevchuk. All deputies will decide which commission they will go to at the next meeting on December 19. The autumn session will be closed after that. The parliamentary spring will begin on April 2.



