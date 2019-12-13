Deputies pass bill on political parties and public associations in two readings

At a meeting of the ninth session of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation, deputies adopted a bill "On Amendments to the laws on the activities of political parties and other public associations," in two readings, BelTA informs.



The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers. It is designed to improve the legislation in the field of socio-political relations, as well as by taking into account the results of the national referendum on amendments and additions to the Constitution.



Amendments are proposed to the laws "On Political Parties" and "On Public Associations".



In particular, in the sphere of party-building a considerable increase of the minimum numerical strength for creation of a political party up to 5 thousand people is envisaged. The document stipulates the necessity of establishing organizational structures of political parties in every region and in Minsk, as well as in not less than 1/3 of districts and cities of regional subordination in all regions of the country, and not less than 1/3 of districts of Minsk. The ban on financing at the expense of the republican or local budget is eliminated. There are higher requirements for the founders of a political party, which are only citizens of the Republic of Belarus, permanently residing in our country and aged 18 years or older.

