Deputies of VI convocation complete work

Today is the final meeting of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic of the VI convocation. The National Assembly of the VII convocation will gather at its first session on December 6. A third of the deputies are re-elected and will work for another 4 years. The parliamentarians will sum up the work: this is the number of adopted bills, codes, as well as initiatives in international parliamentary structures. The draft budget for next year is supported by the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament.



