Deputy Dyachenko: "Working in the CIS markets is a matter of Belarus's economic security"

"Today, our focus is on economic development and maintaining export potential in friendly countries, as well as in the Commonwealth of Independent States. Therefore, we must pay special attention to the markets of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. This is especially true given the steady population growth observed in the former Soviet republics. We are linked with these countries not only by a long-standing partnership but also by bonds of spiritual brotherhood. I emphasize that close socio-political, humanitarian, and economic ties were established even during the Soviet era. And it is crucial to maintain them today. We work closely with these regions within the EU and other international forums. Our country has much to offer for export to these republics, particularly mechanical engineering, agricultural, and light industry products. I believe it is worthwhile to work closely in these markets today to ensure our country's security, especially its economic security."