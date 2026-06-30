Deputy Foreign Minister Comments on Ukraine's Threats to Belarus

Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta expressed his opinion on Ukraine's threats to Belarus in an interview with RT English, BELTA reports.

"Red lines" were clearly defined by our President. The "red line" is our border. If this border is violated, we will respond with all available means. And our Ukrainian neighbors are well aware of this. I don't believe they are sincere in their threats. These bravura statements by Zelenskyy are likely aimed at boosting his popularity, which is declining among the population and the military. "And these statements, as we know, have been largely retracted," noted the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus.

He emphasized that Belarus is monitoring the situation on the border with Ukraine and sees no intentions or active military preparations that could indicate potential expansion or attack on our country.

"Such threats are aimed at putting pressure on the government in Minsk, the President, and the people: supposedly they are ready to fight for a 'democratic' and 'independent' Belarus. But I think that every day more and more people, even in the West and the United States, realize that the only legitimate government is the government in Minsk and President Lukashenko. The recent telephone conversation with President Macron, as well as conversations with Ukrainian representatives in Minsk and with representatives of other European countries, clearly confirm this fact," stated Igor Sekreta.