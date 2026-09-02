Development Bank, Settlements, Scientific Fund: SCO Ideas That Could Remap Eurasia

The Bishkek summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, timed to the 25th anniversary of the organization, was remembered not only for the geopolitical agenda but also for concrete economic initiatives. Of what projects may change the logistics and financial flows of Eurasia, the head of a chair of the economic faculty of BSU, Ekaterina Gospodarik, related.

Development Bank: a mechanism for “long money”

One of the key questions became the establishment of a Development Bank of the SCO. The initiative, supported by the leaders of the countries, including President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, is considered as a logical continuation of many-year work on the creation of a firm foundation of cooperation.

In the course of the discussion it was emphasized that the economy lies at the base of any integration processes, and for its growth “long money” is necessary — resources that allow the financing of long-term infrastructural and cross-border projects. At the same time an obligatory condition is the participation of several member states, which makes the projects truly collective.

Answering a question on the principles of work of the future structure, the expert explained: this is not simply a “common fund” into which countries throw means. The mechanism presupposes a careful assessment of economic effectiveness, and the main difficulty at the start is the difference in the scale of the economies of the participants. The largest economy of China and the economies of Belarus, Uzbekistan, or Kazakhstan require the working-out of a clear balance: both in the contribution of capital and in the distribution of the weight of votes in the taking of decisions.

“At the present day the statutory fund is still not determined,” Ekaterina Gospodarik noted. “There must be a balance between the capital contributed and that part, what weight each country will in the end have.”

Despite organizational questions, experts converge in the opinion that by 2035, according to the confirmed plan of the SCO, the bank will not only begin work but will become one of the key institutes of the association. However, in the current dynamic situation many participants call to look already at the 2050s, planning integration for decades ahead.

The question of currencies: from the dollar to digital platforms

An eternal but extremely current theme remains the transition to settlements in national currencies. In the corridors and during speeches thoughts sounded of the creation of a single digital currency of the SCO. However, as was noted, the dollar for now remains a universal measure for comparative statistics (GDP, trade turnover), and it will not be necessary in the near time to refuse it as a standard of comparison.

However a parallel system of settlements in national currencies is already gathering tempo. The main argument in its favor is the economy of business. In payment in dollars companies have first to earn this currency on external markets and then spend it on conversion, which leads to direct losses.

“Within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization it would be more convenient to settle in national currencies,” the economist explained. “If we trade with China — settlement in yuan, with Russia — in the Russian ruble, with Kazakhstan — in tenge.”

The creation of a Development Bank, by design, must accelerate this process. It will become that platform where digital mechanisms and platforms will appear that allow the conducting of fast and convenient inter-country settlements without extra intermediaries.

Scientific fund and logistics: new horizons

It is symbolic that on 1 September at the summit a proposal sounded on the creation of a Scientific Fund of the SCO. This initiative has no analogues by a banking scheme, but works on similar principles — the uniting of resources for joint developments.

The talk is not only of fundamental science but also of applied spheres: biotechnologies, medicine, education. Each participant country has its breakthrough technologies, and joint work gives access to others’ workings and a fresh look at common problems.

“When we develop jointly, we receive not only a new look at things but also access to other technologies which we can also use,” the head of the chair emphasized.

The logistical block also became one of the main ones at the summit. The signed document on cooperation for a five-year period is directed at the removal of barriers and the simplification of access to ports. In conditions of instability in traditional transport corridors (as, for example, in the zone of the Strait of Hormuz) the question of alternative paths becomes extremely important.

Yes, bureaucratic and legislative differences between countries are preserved, and each state strives to adapt common rules to its market. However, as the expert noted, the diversity of economies does not hinder dialogue. The paradox of integration is that even having different “weight categories,” the SCO countries are capable of speaking as equals and solving problems jointly, turning diversity from an obstacle into a point of growth.