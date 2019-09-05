Stanislav Zas to receive his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Minsk

The visit of the National Security Advisor to the US President John Bolton to Minsk and the continuation of the dialogue at the level of the Security Council head in Warsaw did not change Belarus’s strategic priorities in defense policy. Belarus stated its position in international security, the placement of medium range missiles, while keeping its allegiance to strategic partners. The State Secretary of the Security Council Stanislav Zas noted that next week, he will receive his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Minsk.