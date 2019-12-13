Diplomatic priorities in conditions of global tension and external pressure discussed today with President of Belarus

Foreign trade should be paid high attention to. A large meeting with the heads of foreign missions is taking place at the Palace of Independence at this moment.



Ambassadors and consuls represent Belarus around the world. Events of this format at the highest level are held periodically. It's time to set diplomatic priorities beneficial for our country, taking into account several key aspects. Belarus is an open country and has experienced the consequences of the global crisis. Political factor played its role: the color blitzkrieg of 2020 under the supervision of external competitors.



The sanctions should not affect the development of our country, despite all the difficulties. The key is to be active in those markets that are willing to cooperate on an equal and respectful basis. The same components for Belarusian technology are now mass-produced. Also, it is necessary to actively use the mechanisms of international organizations to protect domestic enterprises.

