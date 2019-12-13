PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Sri Lanka turn 20

The diplomatic relations between Belarus and Sri Lanka are 20. "During this time, our contacts were based on the principles of trust and respect, striving for beneficial cooperation for both sides" - said the President of Belarus. Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the head of the Democratic Socialist Republic and expressed confidence that the states will be able to "preserve and strengthen partnerships in various areas of interaction".

