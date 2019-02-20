3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Two new centers of Belarus culture to open in China this year
The ambassador of Belarus to the People's Republic of China told about this in an exclusive interview with our television channel. Now, according to Kirill Rudy, there are 7 such centers in the Middle Kingdom.
Education is one of the traditional vectors for the development of bilateral relations. In total, more than 2 thousand students from the People's Republic of China study in Belarusian universities, and almost a thousand Belarusians study in China. The past year brought positive results in the economy.
Exports increased by a quarter, and milk deliveries to the market of the Celestial Empire increased 9 times, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Last year there was a surge in activity of investors from China. So, Belarus has attracted 120 million dollars, which is 3 times more than a year before.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All