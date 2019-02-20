EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Two new centers of Belarus culture to open in China this year

The ambassador of Belarus to the People's Republic of China told about this in an exclusive interview with our television channel. Now, according to Kirill Rudy, there are 7 such centers in the Middle Kingdom.

Education is one of the traditional vectors for the development of bilateral relations. In total, more than 2 thousand students from the People's Republic of China study in Belarusian universities, and almost a thousand Belarusians study in China. The past year brought positive results in the economy.

Exports increased by a quarter, and milk deliveries to the market of the Celestial Empire increased 9 times, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Last year there was a surge in activity of investors from China. So, Belarus has attracted 120 million dollars, which is 3 times more than a year before.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All