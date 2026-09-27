‘Do Europeans Want to Be Cannon Fodder by 2030?’ Belarus Challenges EU Course at UN

NEW YORK — The European Union is seeking to obstruct global stability through an unrestrained drive to preserve its slipping dominance, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The policy of the EU leadership is particularly alarming, Ryzhenkov said, according to BelTA. Driven by a determination to hold on to fading pre-eminence, he argued, Brussels is prepared to sacrifice even the well-being of its own citizens.

“Do the peoples of a united Europe themselves crave some sort of revanche against Russia — and, moreover, at the cost of their own impoverishment? Of course not,” the minister said. “Do they want to be cannon fodder in a war that, as European politicians claim, is supposedly being prepared for 2030? Also no. We know this.”

Ryzhenkov added that some in Brussels appear eager to play at being soldiers and to cement their greatness in history. “But this has already happened — and more than once. We know how it ended,” he said.