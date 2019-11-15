PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Early voting: the highest turnout in Vitebsk region

Early voting to the House of Representatives continues in Belarus. According to the CEC, the highest turnout is in the northern region. More than 21% of electors voted there. From the first day of early voting, observers have been working at the polling stations. All conditions for the voting are created: closed booth, transparent ballot boxes, barrier-free environment.

