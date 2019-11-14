Early voting to House of Representatives takes place at Embassy of Belarus in Moscow

Polling stations are available abroad. One of them is at the Embassy of Belarus in Moscow. It belongs to Kupalovskoe constituency of Minsk, and the Foreign Ministry is located there. 7 candidates from this constituency participate in the elections, 6 of them represent political parties. More than 70 voted for 2 days of early voting in Moscow. More than 500 people are included into the embassy's list. They are diplomats, their families, those who work in the integration structures: the EEC, the Permanent Committee of the Union State, as well as the Belarusians registered in the consulate at the embassy.



The Belarusians can vote in advance in 2 more Russian cities: St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. 46 polling stations are currently operating abroad in 38 states. All citizens of Belarus can vote upon presentation of the passport.



