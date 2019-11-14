3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Early voting to House of Representatives takes place at Embassy of Belarus in Moscow
Polling stations are available abroad. One of them is at the Embassy of Belarus in Moscow. It belongs to Kupalovskoe constituency of Minsk, and the Foreign Ministry is located there. 7 candidates from this constituency participate in the elections, 6 of them represent political parties. More than 70 voted for 2 days of early voting in Moscow. More than 500 people are included into the embassy's list. They are diplomats, their families, those who work in the integration structures: the EEC, the Permanent Committee of the Union State, as well as the Belarusians registered in the consulate at the embassy.
The Belarusians can vote in advance in 2 more Russian cities: St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad. 46 polling stations are currently operating abroad in 38 states. All citizens of Belarus can vote upon presentation of the passport.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All