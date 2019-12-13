Dushanbe to host CSTO summit

The prospects of development of the international and regional situation and its impact on the security of the organisation's countries will be discussed in Dushanbe at the meeting of the CSTO Ministerial Council. Belarus will be represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs. Vladimir Makei has already arrived in Tajikistan. The Council of Foreign Ministers will adopt important political statements concerning cooperation between the CSTO and international organisations, the extension of START III, and the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Verdict of the International Military Tribunal. The conference will be attended by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas.