EAEC and SCO work on joint transport and logistics megaproject
The Eurasian Economic Union together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are working on a joint transport and logistics megaproject. This was stated by Chairman of the Board of the EAEU Mikhail Myasnikovich. It provides for large-scale digitalization of the transport corridors of the Eurasian region. An agreement on customs transit is currently being prepared. In addition, the EAEU and the SCO agreed to continue work on mutual settlements in national currencies and integration of currency and payment systems.
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
