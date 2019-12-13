EAEC and SCO work on joint transport and logistics megaproject

The Eurasian Economic Union together with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are working on a joint transport and logistics megaproject. This was stated by Chairman of the Board of the EAEU Mikhail Myasnikovich. It provides for large-scale digitalization of the transport corridors of the Eurasian region. An agreement on customs transit is currently being prepared. In addition, the EAEU and the SCO agreed to continue work on mutual settlements in national currencies and integration of currency and payment systems.