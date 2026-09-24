Economy First, Parliaments Next: Belarus Seeks Practical Gains from Pakistani Senate Visit

A memorandum of understanding has been concluded between the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus and the Senate of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, BelTA reports.

“This document is a new page in the history of our cooperation. I am confident that the memorandum will give fresh impetus to our relations. We shall exchange visits,” said Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic.

The Speaker noted that partnership between Belarus and Pakistan already stands at a sound level. Evidence of that, she said, lies in the good relations between the two countries’ leaders, in reciprocal visits, and in the signing of a cooperation road map for 2025–2027. “We should also like to advance cooperation along inter-parliamentary lines. Although this is the first visit to us by the Speaker of Pakistan’s upper house in almost ten years, we have already built very good interaction with our colleagues on international platforms,” the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic added.

Kochanova also laid emphasis on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation. “Parliamentarians promote that cooperation. The economy stands at the head of everything. Today the Pakistani delegation still has visits to enterprises and institutions of our country ahead of it. I am confident that this will be a substantial contribution to trade and economic cooperation between our countries,” she concluded.

The visit of the parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, headed by Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, is taking place at Natalya Kochanova’s invitation. It is intended to give new impetus to the Belarus–Pakistan dialogue and to the promotion of shared interests in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.