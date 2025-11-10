3.68 BYN
Eismont: Belarus Ready to Negotiate with Any Country to Normalize Relations
Belarus is prepared to engage in negotiations with any country to normalize relations. This was stated by Natalia Eismont, Press Secretary of the Belarusian President.
"We are ready and open to negotiations with any country to normalize relations and resolve complex situations. The matter primarily concerns our neighbors," said Eismont.
Regarding upcoming negotiations with Lithuania to normalize the situation at the border and restore full operation of the customs checkpoints, she noted that "both the format and their content are determined by both sides." "I believe they will be decided. We are ready for anything," emphasized the press secretary.
She also mentioned Belarus's relationship with Russia concerning this issue: "And in addition, I want to remind that we are two countries part of the Union State. I must note that we are closely monitoring the passage of Russian goods to Kaliningrad. We control and track it," Eismont said. "Everyone has heard the threats regarding this topic, and the President has responded accordingly. Just as Russia would respond, and even more harshly. And for now, notice that the cargo is still moving," she added.