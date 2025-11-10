Eismont: Belarus Ready to Negotiate with Any Country to Normalize Relations

Belarus is prepared to engage in negotiations with any country to normalize relations. This was stated by Natalia Eismont, Press Secretary of the Belarusian President.

"We are ready and open to negotiations with any country to normalize relations and resolve complex situations. The matter primarily concerns our neighbors," said Eismont.

Regarding upcoming negotiations with Lithuania to normalize the situation at the border and restore full operation of the customs checkpoints, she noted that "both the format and their content are determined by both sides." "I believe they will be decided. We are ready for anything," emphasized the press secretary.