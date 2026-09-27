‘Endless Weapons Will Only Destroy Ukraine’: Ryzhenkov Presses for Negotiations at UN

NEW YORK — Belarus is prepared to continue doing everything possible to achieve a swift peace in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov said during the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We have proven our ability to serve as a reliable negotiating venue. We are ready to keep doing everything possible for the earliest possible peace in Ukraine,” Ryzhenkov said, according to BelTA.

But any lasting peace in the country is impossible without removing the root causes that have been ignored for years, he argued. Those causes, he said, include plans to bring Ukraine into NATO contrary to security realities, and the failure to implement the Minsk agreements, which he described as the only legitimate path to peace.

The minister said implementation of those accords had been sabotaged in order to buy time and allow Ukraine to rearm — a point, he added, that Western politicians themselves have acknowledged.

“The endless pumping of weapons into Ukraine leads only to the destruction of Ukraine itself and its people. We call for the earliest possible start of real negotiations that will lead to a durable peace,” Ryzhenkov said.