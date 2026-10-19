Equal Partnership and Common Markets: How Belarus Strengthening Economic Ties Within SCO

Belarus is an active participant in integration blocs and consistently advocates for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation based on equality.

On Monday, October 19, a government delegation led by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin arrived in Dushanbe to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

The capital of Tajikistan welcomed the delegation with excellent weather—temperatures above 20°C.

Immediately upon arrival, the government delegation headed to talks with Chinese partners.

[Talks between the Belarusian government delegation and Chinese partners in Dushanbe]

Minsk and Beijing took stock of their strategic partnership. As Alexander Turchin noted, in exactly three months, Belarus and China will mark a significant milestone—the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations—providing plenty to discuss. The partnership is clearly gaining momentum, bolstered, of course, by the strong support of both nations' leaders.

Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus: "Today, China is viewed in Belarus as a true friend—an example in terms of state-building and responsible conduct on the international stage. We trust that our Chinese friends also recognize our sincere commitment, especially in the current global climate, where many would like to drive a wedge into the Belarusian-Chinese partnership."

An equally important aspect of our diplomacy in Dushanbe concerns our relationship with the host nation. Belarus and Tajikistan are bound not merely by friendship, but also by a solid economic foundation. According to the latest data, bilateral trade has grown by nearly a third. Our exports are also seeing double-digit growth. Alexander Khudoleyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan, provided further details on the current state of affairs.

"The pace of development is encouraging. There are significant sectors ripe for the expansion of mutually beneficial relations. With the establishment of direct air links, areas such as health resort-based treatment, wellness, and cultural exchange deserve particular attention," he noted.

Alexander Khudoleyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Tajikistan

On October 20, Belarus will present initiatives in Dushanbe aimed at the development of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The partners intend to adopt a substantial package of decisions—primarily those designed to simplify bilateral trade and the transport and delivery of goods. Notably, 75% of Belarusian exports currently go to SCO member states, making reliable and stable infrastructure essential.

The package of documents slated for adoption tomorrow includes a concept for a unified digital platform for multimodal freight transport, which will accelerate the movement of cargo across Eurasia. However, this is not the only topic currently under discussion within the broader "Shanghai family."