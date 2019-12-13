Evgeny Lukyanov appointed Russian new ambassador to Belarus

There was a day of great diplomacy in the President's schedule this week. Ambassadors of a number of states representing different continents arrived in Belarus. Our national interests are not limited to the Eurasian region, there are partners in different parts of the world. Multi-vector policy has always distinguished Belarusian policy. Belarus has always been and remains open to joint projects with any state, of course, if it respects the choice of the Belarusian people.

But a productive dialogue is possible only on an equal footing. The President especially stressed it when addressing the new heads of the diplomatic missions of Iraq, Nicaragua, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and Sierra Leone. Russia's interests in Belarus will now be represented by a new ambassador Evgeny Lukyanov. There is no area where Minsk and Moscow have not been closely linked, but the potential is not exhausted. The new head of the diplomatic mission will be involved in the dialogue on deepening the union integration.