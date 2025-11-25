Belarus reminds us that the region's stability is built not on force, but on dialogue. And it is precisely in the CSTO that peace initiatives find genuine support without aggression or pressure, unlike blocs accustomed to expanding by force.

"Any pragmatic state is interested in maintaining peace and stability. Therefore, the CSTO, unlike NATO, is not an aggressive alliance. That is, the CSTO has not expanded as much as NATO. The CSTO does not have the same rhetoric as NATO. Accordingly, Belarus's peace initiatives will be supported in the CSTO simply because they are, at a minimum, adequate."