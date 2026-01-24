Expert Chirkov: The Peace Council is creating new approaches to resolving global conflicts

"Overall, Belarus's position on the creation of a Peace Council appears very constructive. The new approaches to conflict resolution that such a Council could offer are quite valuable and appropriate. Belarus's position in this regard is very pragmatic: all possible tools must be used to achieve peace. Belarus's official position makes it clear that Belarus would be pleased if similar initiatives were extended not only to the Middle East but also to many other conflicts. Indeed, many international institutions designed to resolve conflicts have now lost their relevance."