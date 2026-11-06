Experts agree that the IV Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security, held this week, has firmly cemented its status as a crucial diplomatic platform.

Substantive and open discussions brought together representatives from nearly 60 countries. The forum's scale reflects the growing demand for a fair and transparent system of relations. Eurasia needs stability—that was the key message conveyed by the conference participants.

Mehmet Bora Perinçek, historian and political scientist (Turkey):

"If we look at the Ukrainian conflict and the escalation in the Middle East, we are talking about a world war, possibly even a nuclear one. This war can be stopped by cooperation between Eurasian countries. Turkey, Russia, China, Iran, and Belarus—such an alliance could stop a major war."

The West fails to grasp the scale of the potential military conflict it is preparing for. Foreign experts share Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's concerns about total militarization.

Amid geopolitical turbulence, Minsk is consistently promoting the idea of restarting the global dialogue.

Ralf Bosshard, political scientist (Switzerland):

"This was one of the most interesting points your President raised in his speech, saying that the end of the war in Ukraine is predictable. It will come in a couple of months. Clearly, he has information that Western media doesn't. He's absolutely right that everyone is tired of the conflict right now. Ukrainians themselves, of course, first and foremost, but Europeans too, because the war is having a very negative impact on Western European countries, not only economically but also politically. We've seen an increase in bellicose rhetoric in recent months. And that's putting it mildly, because Ukrainian representatives are actively trying to impose their opinions, their point of view, on Western society. This means that it's difficult to publicly say anything in Western Europe that doesn't align with official Ukrainian views."