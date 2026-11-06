Security is an absolute priority today. Old institutions, from the UN to the OSCE, are in deep decline, and challenges are only growing.

Under these circumstances, the demand for a broad and frank dialogue is growing, and Minsk is increasingly assuming the role of international mediator.

Andrey Starikov, Editor-in-Chief of the Baltnews agency:

"The issue of security is a priority—that's obvious to everyone. There are new challenges, a new reality, the complete disintegration of such old security institutions as the UN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the OSCE, and so on. In other words, this entire architecture has broken down; it's no longer functional. The challenges are only growing, the chaos is growing, and therefore, given today's tensions and the complete degradation of old institutions, the need for a more in-depth, broader discussion of these issues is urgent. Minsk has been taking the lead here for several years now—the forum has been held several times. It has proven itself. Overall, Minsk has filled the vacant niche of international mediator, negotiating platform, meeting place, and is fulfilling this function quite successfully."