Experts discuss the SCO's role. The world is rapidly changing, with new challenges and threats emerging. Against this backdrop, the SCO is becoming a platform that advocates for a vision of a new and equitable world order, taking into account the interests of states.

Dmitry Yezhov, political scientist and associate professor at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation:

"New security architecture is being built, and this is simply an objective necessity. Another issue is that not everyone recognizes this reality. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization unites states whose leaders recognize this and are doing everything possible to design this new global security architecture in a way that is not only effective but also based on the principles of justice and equality."