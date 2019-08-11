President urges to determine new areas of cooperation for Minsk and London

While concluding her diplomatic mission in the country, British Ambassador Fionna Gibb called to take into account the important geopolitical role of Belarus on the European continent. The British also appreciated the role of our country in establishing dialogue in the region.



The President of Belarus urged not to waste time and to determine new areas of cooperation for Minsk and London. Britain's exit from the EU will not add strength to the European Union, it is a fact. But there is another side of the coin: now you can act, as they say, without looking at Brussels.



A year ago, we agreed to promote economic cooperation, and a Memorandum was signed between Belarus and the United Kingdom. It is based on pragmatism and mutual benefit. The Belarusian-British trade shows good dynamics - it is close to three and a half billion dollars.