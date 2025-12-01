Food, Industry, Pharmaceuticals – Belarus and Algeria Discuss Cooperation at Business Forum

"The market is quite developed, with a large number of domestic manufacturers. It's important to understand how it operates internally, how tenders are conducted, and how the Algerian population is supplied with medications. However, Algeria pays considerable attention to its own pharmaceutical industry, so it's no coincidence that a separate Ministry of the Pharmaceutical Industry was recently created to regulate this market. Just yesterday, we met with a manufacturing company that has been operating in the Algerian market for over 30 years. We received their product portfolio, and now, as part of our upcoming work, we will review it. Perhaps we will identify some in-demand products for the domestic healthcare system," noted Igor Mitrofanov, CEO of the Belpharmprom Holding Management Company.