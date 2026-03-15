"From the very beginning of the situation, which arose four months ago, numerous attempts were made to resolve this problem through political and diplomatic means. The Poles have probably suffered in this situation twice: the first time, Poland closed the border, allegedly due to the Zapad-2025 military exercises. Carriers quickly began re-registering their vehicles in Lithuania, because the Lithuanians were earning good money at the time transporting Polish cargo. But when the Lithuanians closed the border, following Poland's example, the situation became completely hopeless, as a large number of trailers ended up in Polish hands, with Lithuanian license plates. Either mixed trailers (the "head" has Polish license plates, and the trailer has Lithuanian ones), or the vehicles were completely re-registered in other jurisdictions. Reading the Lithuanian press in recent days, the headlines are roughly the same: why are the Belarusians, after four months? "So far, not a single road train has been confiscated? I'd like to reiterate: our goal isn't to confiscate trucks, because we build relationships and policies with our neighbors over the long term. We're not opportunists; we've lived, earned, and maintained very good relations for decades. And to satisfy some short-term situation, just because Lithuania currently has a government that's intractable and unresponsive, we don't want to lose what's most valuable—the priceless capillaries of human contacts, connections, and business."