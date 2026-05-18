3.82 BYN
2.75 BYN
3.20 BYN
Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Russia Hold a Telephone Conversation on May 19
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian and Russian Foreign Ministers Maxim Ryzhenkov and Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation today. The parties exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral issues, including those related to union integration, and touched on pressing international issues.
This was reported by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, which clarified that the foreign ministers also discussed the schedule of Belarusian-Russian high-level contacts for the current year.