Belarus' Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov signed a program of coordinated foreign policy actions for 2027–2029 during a joint meeting of the two countries' foreign ministry boards in Gomel, BelTA reports.

The foreign ministers discussed current issues regarding bilateral cooperation and the integration process within the Union State, and exchanged views on key international matters. The parties reviewed the implementation of the previous program of coordinated foreign policy actions (2024–2026) and heard reports on various aspects of its execution. On November 25, the ministers also signed the new program for 2027–2029. Furthermore, a resolution from the joint boards was adopted, along with a plan for inter-ministerial consultations for 2027.

These joint meetings have been held annually since 2000, alternating between Belarus and Russia, and serve as an effective mechanism for synchronizing the both nations efforts on the international stage.