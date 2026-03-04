Foreign ministers of Belarus and UAE discuss situation in Middle East

On behalf of the Belarusian head of state, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the situation in the Middle East. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

"Maxim Ryzhenkov expressed words of support and solidarity to the leadership and people of the UAE in response to the destruction and losses suffered as a result of the Middle East conflict. The Belarusian side expressed serious concern over attempts to expand the conflict to the UAE, a reliable partner and friend of the Belarusian people, as well as incoming reports of civilian casualties and damage, and emphasized the negative consequences of the conflict for the regional and global economy," the ministry's press service noted.

The interlocutors emphasized the particular importance of immediately seeking a long-term solution to the conflict in order to restore stability and security in the region exclusively through diplomatic means.

Maxim Ryzhenkov noted that Belarus, through its contacts with the parties to the conflict, promotes the need for an end to hostilities and a return to the negotiating table. They emphasized Belarus's readiness to join in more significant steps and initiatives aimed at achieving peace.

"The UAE expressed special gratitude for its care for Belarusian citizens forced to reside in the UAE due to the conflict and for assisting in their return to Belarus. Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally expressed gratitude to the Belarusian head of state and the Belarusian side for their support and efforts to de-escalate the conflict," the ministry said.

The UAE Foreign Minister also briefed his Belarusian counterpart on the developments in the region and assured that the Emirati side will continue to provide assistance to Belarusian citizens.