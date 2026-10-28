Foreign Ministries of Belarus and Vietnam Sign Cooperation Plan for 2027-2029

Minsk and Hanoi are strengthening their strategic partnership. The official visit of Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov to Vietnam will give new impetus to the relationship.

On October 28, a packed negotiating agenda was announced. The head of Belarusian diplomacy met with his Vietnamese counterpart, Le Hoai Trung. Belarus has a long-standing political and economic dialogue with Vietnam, as well as traditional relations of friendship, trust, and mutual understanding.

Maxim Ryzhenkov laid a wreath at the Monument to the Heroes and Soldiers of Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"On behalf of the Belarusian delegation, I thank you for the warm welcome and hospitality in your very beautiful country. The last round of talks at the Foreign Ministry level took place in Hanoi over 12 years ago. This is an opportune time to revive our cooperation."

"During our discussion today, we will have the opportunity to discuss outcomes of our cooperation, identify priorities, and agree on measures to be taken within the framework of our strategic partnership," Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam noted. "We believe that the establishment of a strategic partnership during our Secretary General's visit to Belarus last year created a new foundation for bilateral cooperation. I believe that the key task of our two foreign ministries is to work together to facilitate the work of other government agencies in translating the political agreements of our leaders into concrete actions and results."

On October 28, the heads of the foreign ministries of Belarus and Vietnam signed a plan for interaction between the ministries for 2027–2029.