Forum of Belarusian and Russian regions held online for the first time

The Forum of the Regions has opened in Minsk. This event organized under the aegis of the President is a key event in business calendar of Belarus and Russia and the foundation of close relations between Minsk and Moscow.



Our country is also united by common memory and the necessity to defend themselves from modern threats.



Sergey Sivets, Chair of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic: “Unfortunately, today some political forces try to rewrite the history of the WWII and Great Patriotic War, diminish the role of the Soviet people in the victory over fascism, turn Nazi criminals and their accomplices into heroes. We can’t stand aside from the attempts of falsification of history. We should preserve the truth about this war for the current and future generations.”



For the first time in history the forum will be held online. The participants have to avoid the risks, when the situation with COVID is about to aggravate again. Nevertheless, it will bring together politicians, experts, representatives of real sector, parliamentarians and other stakeholders of regional rapprochement.



The Russian market consist f the Belarusian exports by 40%. This year the countries have signed 3000 agreements and contracts amounting to 2bn USD. For instance, Russian will be assembling BelAZ giant trucks. The production of road building machinery will be organized in Bryansk. New farming projects will be carried out as well. Under the joint youth program the quota of Belarusian student in Russian universities will be increased.



