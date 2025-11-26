"Made in Belarus." That this brand is synonymous with quality has long been known within the country, but proving it thousands of kilometers from home is a costly undertaking. The President sets the direction, and then all stakeholders get involved. And if the work is done correctly, the results will not be long in coming. What once seemed impossible becomes an economic reality.

Even the year 2025 is indicative – in the spring, two hundred Belarusian tractors and combines were ceremoniously handed over to Zimbabwe. And this is just one of the shipments; Belarus is a key partner for mechanization. The equipment has reached not only southern Africa, but also western Africa – in June 2025, the machines were handed over to Nigeria. And this is only the beginning – the first stage of the roadmap.

What do the next stages entail? The launch of modern service centers with mobile teams that service and repair equipment is planned, followed by the establishment of assembly plants. The strategy for operating in today's environment requires a comprehensive approach.

Yulia Abukhovich, economist and analyst:

"The fact is that the Republic of Belarus is focusing its foreign economic policy on establishing partnerships that facilitate technological development and the modernization of our economy. The country is actively attracting advanced technologies, investments in high-tech industries, and scientific and technical cooperation. The Republic of Belarus is positioning itself as an innovation hub in the region. We offer our partners our intellectual potential, developed industrial base, and qualified personnel. In this way, we are creating the foundation for joint breakthrough projects in the digital economy, mechanical engineering, biotechnology, and other promising areas. I would like to emphasize the word "joint," because the Republic of Belarus, by developing itself, facilitates the development of its partners."

Africa is a very promising continent, and thanks to joint efforts, it's becoming closer. As the President recently noted, it's like China 30 years ago. Let's be honest: not everyone believed it at first, but Belarus took a gamble and it paid off. It's the same story with another market of the future.

Therefore, the country is following its usual strategy: not forgetting key partners, but continuing to establish new connections. One promising country is Algeria.

Contacts have noticeably intensified recently. A parliamentary delegation from that country recently visited Belarus for the first time. Dialogue between legislators is very important, as it also affects the economy. Any personal meetings lead to something more economically significant, as countries can truly be of benefit to each other.

Ruslan Kosygin, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

"Today, Belarus is ready to become a reliable partner for Algeria in developing its food security. This includes not only increasing existing supplies of powdered milk and meat, but also obtaining permission to import Belarusian baby food. And, of course, everything related to the possible localization of Belarusian pharmaceutical production in Algeria, including anti-cancer drugs."

The parties will be able to solidify their intentions at a bilateral business forum to be held in Algiers in the coming days. Similar to the one held on November 26 in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, this forum is similar.

This is the second such event in recent years. The previous meeting, held in Minsk in the spring, resulted in the signing of more than a dozen documents in various fields. So, there are many opportunities worldwide.