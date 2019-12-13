CIS Secretary General considers decision of Belarus not to invite OSCE observers to elections logical and reasonable

CIS Secretary General Sergei Lebedev considers Belarus' decision not to invite OSCE observers to the elections logical and reasonable. He said this to journalists after a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

Sergei Lebedev pointed out that the observer mission of the CIS countries had no task "to look for any shortcomings and then criticize the leadership of Belarus, the bodies of Belarus. While the Westerners, unfortunately, have already managed to draw conclusions about the alleged lack of democracy. "We talked about it today with the President, exchanged opinions that the State Department spokesman has already said that the elections were held in an atmosphere of fear in Belarus. I'll tell you honestly, I didn't see any fear among the voters. On the contrary, there was a joyful mood," said the CIS Secretary General.

He also emphasized that the statement on behalf of the U.S. State Department was made before the end of voting in Belarus. "The elections are not over here yet, and the State Department spokesman says that the elections are "undemocratic," that they were held in an atmosphere of fear," said Sergei Lebedev. - "When he was saying these words, Washington was still asleep and could not know what the results of the election would be.