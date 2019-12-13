PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarusian Foreign Minister holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister

The Foreign Minister of Belarus held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Iran on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The parties underscored the positive dynamics of the development of the relations between the two countries and cooperation in international organizations. The Ministers also noted the efforts in building up trade and economic cooperation under the sanctions with an emphasis on investment cooperation. The schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels was also discussed.

