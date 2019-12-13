3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian Foreign Minister holds meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister
The Foreign Minister of Belarus held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Iran on the margins of the UN General Assembly. The parties underscored the positive dynamics of the development of the relations between the two countries and cooperation in international organizations. The Ministers also noted the efforts in building up trade and economic cooperation under the sanctions with an emphasis on investment cooperation. The schedule of upcoming contacts at various levels was also discussed.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All