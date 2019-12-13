Foreign Minister of Belarus and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Belarus discuss joint events and preparations for signing of bilateral documents

3.42 RUB
Today, Foreign Minister of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Belarus Erbol Sultanbayev. The parties discussed topical issues of Belarusian-Kyrgyz cooperation, including joint events and preparations for the signing of bilateral documents. The main attention was paid to the issues of the Days of Culture of Kyrgyzstan in Belarus and the development of interregional cooperation between the capitals of the two countries. The meeting confirmed the friendly nature and positive dynamics of interaction between the two states in political, trade and economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.
