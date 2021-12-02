Foreign Minister of Belarus takes part in OSCE Ministerial Council conference in Stockholm

A meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is being held in Stockholm. The entire spectrum of security issues and crises in the OSCE area for the current year is on the agenda. A delegation of our country is also taking part in the forum. Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei took part in negotiations with representatives of the CSTO countries before the plenary sessions. During the meeting, they discussed the coordination of actions on the OSCE platform, as well as joint efforts to counter negative trends and the imposition of an unacceptable agenda by individual countries. Also, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry met with the Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. After the main session, the Belarusian Foreign Minister is scheduled to have a number of other bilateral meetings.