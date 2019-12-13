3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Belarusian Foreign Minister holds telephone talks with European colleagues
Telephone talks with a number of European colleagues were held today by the Belarusian Foreign Minister. In a conversation with the Head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Makei informed how the internal political situation in our country is developing. Then Vladimir Makei had a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart: the conversation of the ministers was also devoted to the Belarusian internal political situation and the prospects for the development of relations between Minsk, Helsinki and Brussels.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All