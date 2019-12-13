PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Belarusian Foreign Minister holds telephone talks with European colleagues

Telephone talks with a number of European colleagues were held today by the Belarusian Foreign Minister. In a conversation with the Head of the Swedish Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Makei informed how the internal political situation in our country is developing. Then Vladimir Makei had a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart: the conversation of the ministers was also devoted to the Belarusian internal political situation and the prospects for the development of relations between Minsk, Helsinki and Brussels.

