Foreign Minister devotes his speech at UN to crisis of confidence in international arena

Vladimir Makei opened the last day of the general debate of the UN General Assembly. The Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the significance of the United Nations both for Belarus and for the whole world.

Geopolitics and geoeconomics dictate today the rules of the game in the international arena. The political situation, the neighboring countries, the sanctions, even if they are indirect, affect the turnover. Countries suffer losses sometimes only because of geopolitical intrigues.

Belarus takes the initiative to bring together the Eurasian Economic and European Unions. This is facilitated by the geographical position of our country. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country devoted his speech to the crisis of confidence in the international arena. The diplomat reminded the participants of the General Assembly about the initiative of the President of Belarus, expressed last year in Minsk during the session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. It is about Helsinki-2, as it was called in the press: a new large-scale dialogue on international security.

Belarus is a country with a developed IT potential. Programmers from our country are known in Europe and in America. Powerful IT sphere sets new tasks: cybersecurity, the fight against cybercrime, the fight against terrorism in the information field.