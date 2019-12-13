President announces main vectors of Belarus development

Today, more than ever, large-scale teamwork is important in every area, city, and village. Our President spoke about this the day before, stressing that Belarusians are a single nation. The main messages of yesterday's meeting of the head of state with the country's active functionaries continue to be in the focus of attention of experts and political analysts. The President announced the strategic course of Belarus development of and principles of the authorities work.

Aggression against Belarus may last for a long time. It swept all directions, in all regions, in all sectors of society. Yes, we managed to break the agenda, but work in the new conditions is just beginning. And everyone will live in these realities: from the capital to the most remote village. That is why the meeting of the President with the active functionaries the day before is so important and timely.

There are all conditions in Belarus to provide for your family and live in peace. And security is the task of the state. And the country is coping with this task. The situation on the external circuit is constantly monitored.

Yes, the activity of the West near Belarus causes concern, NATO's military infrastructure is being built up in Poland and Ukraine.

At any moment, if necessary, the Commander-in-Chief states, we are ready to cool down external ambitions. Our military base is being strengthened, and in September the West-2021 strategic exercise will be held. How else, when national security is at stake?

The same policy of double standards is evident. But as with any virus, immunity is developed over time.

In total, the President outlined six tactical directions along which they are trying to shake our country and society. Step by step: media, foreign policy, took up the economy.

The next cynical step was not long in coming. The International Monetary Fund has decided to help restore the world's economies after the pandemic. It is ready to provide Belarus with about 950 million of borrowed funds. But not all “Belarusians” are in favor of a good cause. They have a different goal - social tension and discord in society, namely, to demoralize labor collectives, to cause a new wave of strikes and protests as a result of the imposition of sanctions. For example, in Bobruisk, they quickly reorganized exports to 55 countries of the world, opened 16 new markets.

The aim of the sanctions, the President emphasizes, is not pragmatism at all, but rather a new economic genocide of Belarusians. They aim at the basis of the Belarusian development model - the welfare state. But whatever it is, we need to protect our citizens from sanctions.

Another principled approach is to support local initiatives and dialogue with citizens. This is the key to the development of regions and their healthy morale.

This also applies to the media. The state for the first time systematically puts things in order in the media field in order to stop information aggression. This year alone, more than 100 Internet resources have been included in the republican list of extremist materials. But if before they roamed Minsk, now they rushed to the regions. Unfortunately, the role of the local press is undeservedly understated. There are not enough problematic materials. We ourselves are putting another weapon into the hands of our opponents - an information weapon.

Alexander Lukashenko also dispelled various insinuations that there will be no referendum on the very new Constitution. The President's answer is unequivocal: "It will be whatever the opponents of our state may invent." The work on the Constitution is a big all-Belarusian dialogue.