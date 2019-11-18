3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Foreign Ministers of Belarus and Russia hold meeting
Security issues, cooperation at the UN, the program of concerted actions of Minsk and Moscow in foreign policy were discussed at the negotiations between Vladimir Makei and Sergey Lavrov. The Heads of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs held a joint collegiums of the foreign affairs departments of Belarus and Russia. The meeting takes place on the eve of the celebration the 20th anniversary of signing the Treaty on the Union between Belarus and Russia. The ministers paid special attention to bilateral foreign political interaction and summed up the results of joint work in foreign policy within the framework of the Union State. The program of concerted actions of Minsk and Moscow in foreign policy for 2 years was signed today.
The negotiations outlined important issues of Belarusian-Russian cooperation at the UN. The ministers discussed security issues, including the military-political activity of NATO in the Eastern-European Region. Sergey Lavrov congratulated the Belarusians on the successful h parliamentary elections during a press conference with journalists.
