Foreign ministers of Belarus and Uzbekistan discuss cooperation in regional and international organizations

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei met with Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand, the press service of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reported.



The sides discussed cooperation within the framework of regional integration and international organizations, the topical issues of the Belarusian-Uzbek economic cooperation, implementation of the decisions of the 9th session of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation with Uzbekistan, which was held in Minsk in August 2022, as well as the issues of mutual interest.



Makei emphasized the active work of the Uzbek side within the framework of its presidency in the SCO, including the promotion of a number of promising initiatives, and thanked for the support provided to Belarus in its aspiration to become a full member of this organization.



