Golovchenko: It is necessary to establish the production of high-tech products under a common Eurasian brand

It is necessary to establish the production of high-tech products under a common Eurasian brand. This opinion was expressed by Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko during the meeting of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov with the heads of delegations participating in the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, as BelTA reports.



"The work on elimination of barriers and impediments is a success, but there are still some difficulties. But this is the way to go. The Eurasian Economic Commission is working on it. But it is equally important not to forget that we have not just a trade union, but an economic one. There are common challenges that are similar for the economies of all countries, in particular the need to increase the share of industry (especially manufacturing) in the economy and to attract investment in this sphere. So I think it is vital to intensify joint work in the industrial sector right now, to move towards the implementation of specific projects of industrial cooperation or cross-cutting industrial projects that mobilize the potential of the states and provide an opportunity for further development of high-tech sectors, "- said Roman Golovchenko.



The EAEU heads of government arrived in Kyrgyzstan to participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which will be held in full-time format in Cholpon-Ata on August 25-26. "I am sure that this event will be a valuable contribution to the Eurasian integration. It is gratifying that the First Youth Forum of the EAEU and CIS is also held these days. It is very important to involve young people in our agenda, to popularize the ideas of Eurasian integration, "- said Roman Golovchenko.



The Youth Forum of EAEC and CIS will bring together over 200 delegates - young entrepreneurs, civil servants, representatives of creative young people, young diplomats and students from the EAEC and CIS countries. The purpose of the forum is the further development of cooperation between member states and the promotion of the idea of Eurasian integration. The forum is aimed at expanding youth interaction, creating new opportunities for the implementation of initiatives, social and professional self-realization of the younger generation. The key event of the forum is expected to be a meeting of its participants with the Deputy Heads of Government of the EAEU countries, Chairman of the Collegium of the EAEU Mikhail Myasnikovich and Chairman of the Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev.



