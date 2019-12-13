Golovchenko: Strengthening ties with the regions of Russia is an important and relevant area of work

A working meeting chaired by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko was held in the Council of Ministers on the eve of the visit of the government delegation to Astrakhan. In particular, a visit to Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, as well as to the Republic of Kazakhstan is scheduled for October 26-28. The agenda of Prime Minister's working visit for these three days is very rich, from discussing the topic of cooperation with the Russian regions to the consideration of the Belarusian initiatives on the CIS platform, active negotiations and signing of joint documents.



"Strengthening direct ties with the regions of Russia is an important and relevant area of work" - said Roman Golovchenko at the beginning of the meeting. - We need to discuss with the leadership of the Astrakhan Region the intensification of trade and economic cooperation and a number of issues that have become urgent recently. In particular, we need to expand the opportunities for the use of Astrakhan ports for logistics routes of deliveries of Belarusian products."



The next point of the governmental delegation's itinerary will be Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, where the next session of the CIS Council of Heads of Government will take place.



"The Belarusian side has always paid serious attention to this issue and has been in favor of the earliest possible adoption of this document," the Prime Minister stressed.



