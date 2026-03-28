Governor of Chukotka Autonomous Okrug Arrives in Belarus

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The Governor of the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug has arrived in Belarus. Despite the thousands of kilometers between Minsk and Anadyr, the two sides have much to discuss.

A comprehensive business agenda is planned, including negotiations and visits to flagship industrial facilities. The region is interested in expanding its fleet of quarry trucks and passenger vehicles. Bilateral documents are expected to be signed, as well as a roadmap for cooperation until 2030. Incidentally, this week, on April 2, the two countries will celebrate the Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus.