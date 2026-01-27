Humanitarian Damage Caused by Unilateral Sanctions Discussed at Conference in Brussels

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c39a709-49b5-4287-a37c-88aab53d5538/conversions/7c896085-8a18-45ff-a980-726c560c3bd7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c39a709-49b5-4287-a37c-88aab53d5538/conversions/7c896085-8a18-45ff-a980-726c560c3bd7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c39a709-49b5-4287-a37c-88aab53d5538/conversions/7c896085-8a18-45ff-a980-726c560c3bd7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6c39a709-49b5-4287-a37c-88aab53d5538/conversions/7c896085-8a18-45ff-a980-726c560c3bd7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A conference under the auspices of the Permanent Mission of Belarus to the EU and members of the European Parliament was held in Brussels. The topic was the humanitarian impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, as well as the challenges facing humanitarian organizations and aid delivery to countries under European sanctions.

Participants included over 100 heads of diplomatic missions, experts, lawyers, and businesspeople from 25 countries. They discussed the illegality of unilateral coercive measures and cited numerous examples of their negative impact on the rights and legitimate interests of citizens.

Elena Dovgan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures on Human Rights:

"Unfortunately, the state imposing sanctions focuses on the purpose of imposing unilateral sanctions, often without assessing either the humanitarian impact of such measures or their legality under international law. During my six years as Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights, I focused on the need to verify the humanitarian impact of unilateral coercive measures and assess them under international law. At the same time, it is crucial to build a dialogue between the states imposing sanctions and the states subject to sanctions, as well as to hear the views of humanitarian actors, businesses, and individuals affected by the imposition of unilateral coercive measures."

